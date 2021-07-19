MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Light Microfinance secures $10 million from three European impact investors

Light Microfinance's Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar said the investment will boost the lender's expansion plans in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Micro lender Light Microfinance Monday said it has secured $10 million (Rs 72.86 crore) in series-A funding from European impact investors Incofin (Belgian), Nordic Microfinance Initiative (Norwegian) and Triple Jump B V (Dutch).

The three funds follow an investment strategy aimed at creating social or environmental impacts in addition to financial gains, a release said.

Light Microfinance's Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar said the investment will boost the lender's expansion plans in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“We are also investing in multiple technology interventions like an AI-driven analytics platform and mobile applications to enhance sourcing, credit underwriting and collection capabilities through individualized mobile training modules and performance trackers,” he said.

In FY21, the Ahmedabad-based MFI reported a portfolio growth of 30 per cent to Rs 623 crore.

Close

Its Chief Financial Officer Aviral Saini said the investment will strengthen the lender's balance sheet and will enable further expansion of loan book to over Rs 1,000 crore.

The lender started its operations in 2009 and was catering to 2.17 lakh borrowers by March 2021, the release said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Light Microfinance
first published: Jul 19, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.