Life sciences firms leased 2.4 million sq ft in 2022, crossing pre-pandemic levels: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

On a pan-India basis, Bengaluru had a share of 38 percent in office space uptake by life sciences firms during the 2019-22 period, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

Total leasing activity in 2022 by life sciences (LS) firms stood at 2.4 million square feet (msf), with annual sector leases crossing pre-pandemic levels. LS companies largely preferred Bengaluru followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad for office space uptake in India during this period, according to a report by real estate company CBRE.

The LS sector was also among the top six sectors in India in office leasing activity in 2022. The total cumulative office space uptake by LS firms stood at 8.6 msf between 2019-22, according to the report ‘Life Sciences in India: The Sector of Tomorrow’.

On a pan-India basis, Bengaluru recorded a share of 38 percent in office space uptake by LS firms during 2019-22. This was due to the presence of large LS clusters, grade A office spaces, quality R&D labs, incubation centres and research institutions in the city, the report added.

“In our latest Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey 2022, healthcare-related properties, including LS assets, were named the most popular alternate segment, overtaking Data Centres (DCs) for the first time since the survey began,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE India.