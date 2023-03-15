Life sciences firms leased 2.4 million sq ft in 2022, crossing pre-pandemic levels: Report

Total leasing activity in 2022 by life sciences (LS) firms stood at 2.4 million square feet (msf), with annual sector leases crossing pre-pandemic levels. LS companies largely preferred Bengaluru followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad for office space uptake in India during this period, according to a report by real estate company CBRE.

The LS sector was also among the top six sectors in India in office leasing activity in 2022. The total cumulative office space uptake by LS firms stood at 8.6 msf between 2019-22, according to the report ‘Life Sciences in India: The Sector of Tomorrow’.

On a pan-India basis, Bengaluru recorded a share of 38 percent in office space uptake by LS firms during 2019-22. This was due to the presence of large LS clusters, grade A office spaces, quality R&D labs, incubation centres and research institutions in the city, the report added.

“In our latest Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey 2022, healthcare-related properties, including LS assets, were named the most popular alternate segment, overtaking Data Centres (DCs) for the first time since the survey began,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE India.

Healthcare and medical subsectors lead the list Healthcare and medical devices were the prominent sub-sectors in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR during 2019-22, while pharmaceutical companies preferred Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for office space.

Greater Noida Authority e-auctions industrial and commercial plots for over Rs 350 crore According to the report, healthcare firms contributed to more than half of the LS sector expansion during 2019-22, followed by pharmaceutical companies, with a share of almost one-third of the expansion. More than three-fourths of the new entrants during the 2019-22 period were also from the healthcare sub-sector. Gujarat leads in pharma manufacturing “Gujarat housed the highest number of WHO-GMP certified pharma manufacturing plants followed by Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. Further, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are also major manufacturing hubs,” the report said. Telangana leads with the highest number of USFDA-certified plants, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Other states with a sizeable presence include Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The report added that Gujarat remained the topmost state for general manufacturing, and that Telangana is the leading state for analysis and API manufacturing. Uptake by global LS firms Additionally, out of the total cumulative office space taken up in India during the 2019-22 period, American LS firms led leasing activity with a share of about 56 percent followed by Europe, Middle East & African (EMEA) companies (24 percent), domestic players (19 percent) and Asia Pacific firms (1 percent). Expansions constituted more than half of the space taken up by American LS corporates during the 2019-22 period, followed by new entrants (30 percent). Space uptake by EMEA LS firms was also largely led by expansions (83 percent) followed by new entrants (13 percent). Projections for three years The report suggested that space uptake is likely to increase in the coming quarters led by pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device and healthcare firms. Select companies are also considering taking up flex spaces. While new supply is expected to be led by the entry and expansion of global/domestic developers, cluster developments, such as bulk drug parks, medical device parks, pharma cities etc with best-in-class R&D facilities are also likely to increase. Additionally, rental growth will be led by LS sectoral demand in the short to medium term, it said.

