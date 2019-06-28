Life insurers turn to G-Secs, as infra and housing debt papers dry up

Life insurers are increasing their exposure to government securities (G-Secs) due to the absence of good quality papers. This is a spillover from the current liquidity crisis among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Sources told Moneycontrol that some life insurers have invested as much as 80 percent of their individual premium portfolio in G-Secs. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) mandates investment of at least 50 percent.

AK Sridhar, chief investment officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance told Moneycontrol that they are increasing the exposure to G-Secs due to the absence of good debt papers.

"We do have issuances from housing and infrastructure companies but they are far and few. However, we cannot go on investing in instruments of a single firm because there are per-company exposure limits. Due to the absence of good papers, diversification of corporate exposure is reduced," he added.

NBFCs in the country are facing a liquidity crisis which has impacted the housing and infrastructure sectors. The sectors thus do not have the money to lend or face enormous difficulties in raising funds.

Shyamsunder Bhat, chief investment officer, Exide Life Insurance said that the company typically has a larger share of investments in G-Secs. He, however, added that the problem is a limited number of quality credits to meet the regulatory requirement in the infrastructure and housing sector.

NBFCs typically borrow money from banks or sell debt instruments to mutual funds, insurance to raise money. They on-lend this money to small and medium enterprises, retail customers, etc. When NBFCs do not have money to lend, it reduces credit flow to the economy, which in turn hits economic growth and causes many borrowers to default on loans.

The first signs of a liquidity crisis began with the IL&FS group, which by June 2018 had defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth about Rs 450 crore. Over the next three months, rating agencies also downgraded IL&FS' long-term ratings. IL&FS now has a cumulative debt of Rs 91,000 crore.

After that, several group entities have seen a ratings downgrade and missed a series of debt payments.

As per IRDAI, life insurers have to invest at least 15 percent of their funds in the housing and infrastructure. However, all of this has to be AA rated.

Thus, while on one hand, insurers find it difficult to find quality papers, on the other, the regulator has cautioned insurers from investing in instruments solely on the basis of the credit rating.

Since most life insurance products are long-term instruments of 10-year, 20-year and 30-year bonds, the idea of the regulator is to promote lesser-riskier instruments.