Life insurers register 15% rise in new biz premium at Rs 24,916 crore in October

The new business premium income of India's life insurance companies rose by 15.3 percent to Rs 24,916.58 crore in October 2022, data from the Life Insurance Council showed.

All 24 life insurers had a collective new business premium income of Rs 21,606.25 crore in the same month a year ago (October 2021).

LIC — the only state-owned and the largest life insurer in the country — recorded an 18 percent rise in its new business premium at Rs 15,920.13 crore during the month, as against Rs 13,500.78 crore a year ago.

The rest 23 players in the private sector witnessed their combined new business premium increasing by 11 percent to Rs 8,996.45 crore, as against Rs 8,105.46 crore in October 2021.

On a cumulative basis, all the 24 players registered a 35 percent increase in new business premium income during April-October period of 2022-23 at Rs 2,06,893.51 crore as against Rs 1,53,588.14 crore in the same period of 2021-22, as per the data.