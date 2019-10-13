Life insurers' new premium income in September up 15% at Rs 20,057 crore

The new premium income of life insurers rose 15 percent to Rs 20,056.70 crore in September, data from IRDAI showed.

All 24 life insurance companies had a collective new business premium income of Rs 17,490.68 crore in September 2018.

The state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the largest life insurer, recorded a 18.37 percent rise in its new premium during the month at Rs 12,759.24 crore as against Rs 10,778.81 crore in the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

The rest of the private sector players had a total new premium income of Rs 7,297.46 crore during the month, an increase of nearly 9 percent from a year ago, the data on monthly business figures released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed.

Cumulatively, insurance premium of all 24 players grew 35.11 percent during April-September period of the current fiscal to Rs 1,25,758.11 crore.

The new premium collected by LIC in the first six months of 2019-20 jumped 42 percent to Rs 89,980.22 crore.