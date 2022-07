business Life After Listing | Ep 06: Dodla Dairy MD, Dodla Sunil Reddy & CEO BVK Reddy It took 25 years for Dodla Dairy to get to over Rs 2000 crore in revenues, but after the IPO last year, it's setting new goals for growth. Catch founder and Managing Director, Dodla Sunil Reddy and CEO BVK Reddy as they take Anuradha SenGupta through their plans on #LifeafterListing.