 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

LIC's move to sell Reliance Capital's debt to ARC upsets lenders, bidders

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

The last date for submitting binding bids for Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) and its subsidiaries is November 28.

Days ahead of the deadline to submit binding bids, LIC's move to sell its Rs 3,400 crore secured principal debt of cash-strapped Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) has irked its lenders and bidders.

The last date for submitting binding bids for Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) and its subsidiaries is November 28.

LIC is conducting a Swiss Challenge process to invite bids from Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to sell its exposure in RCL, sources said, adding prospective bidders will be asked to better the offer.

However, the sources said, Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise will have the first right to match the counteroffer.

The last date to submit the bids is November 25, while the deadline for submission of binding bids for RCL is November 28.

According to the sources, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of RCL are upset as to why LIC has initiated a parallel process to sell its debt so close to the bids submission deadline.