Licious raises $150 mn to invest in technology and strategic acquisitions

Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious

D2C meat and seafood brand Licious has raised $150 million in Series F2 within 6 months of becoming a unicorn. The round was led by Amansa Capital, along with Kotak PE & Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I.

Angel investors including Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, BoAt’s Aman Gupta and Haresh Chawla, partner of True North invested in the round along with other existing investors.

The funds raised through Series F2 will be utilised for investment in technological intervention that will help category development and improve overall customer experience. The company will also invest in strategic acquisition and widening and deepening the brand's reach.

Further, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited have invested in Licious through Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund.

Vivek Gupta & Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders, Licious, in a statement, said, "Today, Licious is the highest valued D2C startup in India. This valuation is a direct outcome of the value that we have created for our stakeholders- investments made towards building the category have borne us rich dividends and have propelled growth for the company and its people. The growing interest of investors- from India and abroad alike is an added assurance that obsession with customers, quality and service standards are the pillars of the best businesses.”

Last year October, the company raised $52 million at a valuation of a billion dollars, making it one of the first unicorns in India's thriving direct-to-consumer (D2C) space.​

In the meat delivery space, Licious currently competes with FreshToHome, Zapfresh, BBDaily, MeatRoot and Easymeat among others.