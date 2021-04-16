MARKET NEWS

Licious funding | PE firms may invest $150-200 million in Bengaluru-based company: Report

Licious will use the proceeds from the primary deal to fuel expansion and expand its product offerings.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST
Licious plans to use the proceeds from the primary deal to fuel expansion and expand its product offerings [Representative image]

Licious plans to use the proceeds from the primary deal to fuel expansion and expand its product offerings [Representative image]

Three private equity investors are considering a joint investment of $150-200 million (Rs 1,125-1,500 crore) in meat and seafood brand Licious.

The funding from Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Premji Invest and Goldman Sachs will value Licious at $800 million post investment, The Economic Times reported.

The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the proceeds from the primary deal to fuel expansion and expand its product offerings, sources told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"Licious does not respond to market speculations," a company spokesperson said when contacted by The Economic Times.

Spokespersons for Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Premji Invest and Goldman Sachs had not yet responded.

Multiples will lead the financing round, which will include fresh issue of shares, and some early investors might sell part of their stake, the report said.

"Existing investors will also invest in this round," a source told the paper. Some existing investors might inject small amounts of capital to maintain their stake.

The Vertex Ventures and 3one4 Capital-backed company are also in talks with other global investors, and the details of the deal will be finalised later.

Licious has hired investment bank Avendus Capital to look for investors, the report added.
