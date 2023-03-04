 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Licences of six cough syrup manufacturers in Maharashtra suspended for violation of rules: State govt tells Assembly

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

The licences of six manufacturers of cough syrups in Maharashtra have been suspended for violation of rules, the state government has told the Legislative Assembly.

Food and Drugs Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod gave this information in the Assembly on Friday while replying to a calling attention notice by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and others.

A cough syrup made by a firm based in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was alleged to have caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year. Noida police on Friday said they had arrested three employees of the firm.

Rathod said the Maharashtra government had initiated an inquiry against 84 out of 108 manufacturers of cough syrups in the state.