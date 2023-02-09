 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

LIC will soon contact Adani top management to understand the issues, says Chairman Kumar

Jinit Parmar
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

LIC's total exposure to the Adani group is 0.97 percent of its total assets under management (AUM), Chairman M R Kumar said

LIC’s total AUM stood at Rs 44.34 lakh crore as on December 31, 2022.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on February 9 said the company will soon contact the Adani group's top management to understand issues surrounding the conglomerate and how they are planning to work around the situation.

"We will call the top management to understand the issues and future plans for the situation," M.R. Kumar, Chairman, LIC said to Moneycontrol after announcing its third quarter results. LIC's investment department has already reached out to the group, he added.

In a press conference after announcing its results, the state-owned insurance behemoth said its exposure to the Adani group is 0.97 percent of its total assets under management (AUM). LIC’s total AUM stood at Rs 44.34 lakh crore as on December 31, 2022.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad had informed the Parliament on February 7 2023, LIC has invested Rs 30,127 crore over the last many years to purchase equity stakes in various Adani group companies.