Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC trims stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2%

As per a regulatory filing, LIC, which had 7.03 percent stake in Colgate-Palmolive earlier, brought down its shareholding in the company to 5 percent by selling shares between November 1, 2017, and January 14, 2019.

PTI
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd by over 2 percent by selling 55.18 lakh shares in the open market.

As per a regulatory filing, LIC, which had 7.03 percent stake in Colgate-Palmolive earlier, brought down its shareholding in the company to 5 percent by selling shares between November 1, 2017, and January 14, 2019.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive ended at Rs 1,323.80 apiece, up 1.43 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Business #Colgate-Palmolive #Companies #LIC #Life Insurance Corporation

