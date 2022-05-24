English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    LIC to declare financial results for FY22 on May 30

    It is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2022, LIC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    The board of directors of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is scheduled to meet at the end of this month to declare the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2022.

    The insurance behemoth, which was listed on the bourses earlier this month on May 17, said the board will consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

    The meeting will also consider payment of dividend, if any, LIC said.

    The much sought-after IPO (initial public offer) of LIC made its debut at around 8 per cent less than its issue price, in a choppy market condition mainly because of the geopolitical tensions arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war. LIC shares were listed 8.11 per cent discount at Rs 872 per share on NSE on May 17, as against its issue price of Rs 949 per share.

    The LIC scrip was trading 1.12 per cent up at Rs 826 apiece on BSE.



    PTI
    first published: May 24, 2022 02:16 pm

