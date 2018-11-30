App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC surplus jumps over 10% in FY18, pays Rs 2,430.2 cr to govt

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has generated a total valuation surplus of Rs 48,444.82 crore for fiscal 2018, which is 10.1 percent higher than what it had generated in the previous fiscal, the Corporation said in a statement Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The national insurer LIC has expanded its annual surplus by 10.1 percent to Rs 48,444.82 crore for fiscal 2018 and has paid Rs 2,430.19 crore as the government share.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has generated a total valuation surplus of Rs 48,444.82 crore for fiscal 2018, which is 10.1 percent higher than what it had generated in the previous fiscal, the Corporation said in a statement Friday.

In fiscal 2017, the Corporation had paid Rs 2,206.70 crore to the government, which was had 15.8 percent over fiscal 2016.

In fiscal 2017, it had booked a surplus of Rs 44,134 crore, up 16.14 percent over Rs 38,000 crore in the previous reporting year, when it had also paid a Rs 500-crore one-time bonus to the government.

related news

The Corporation now manages assets worth over Rs 28.45 trillion, up from Rs 25.72 trillion a year ago and had annual income of Rs 4.92 trillion in the year gone-by, which was down from Rs 5.23 trillion in the previous year.

In life insurance parlance, valuation surplus is akin to profit for companies and as per the LIC AC, it has to distribute 95 percent of the surplus to the policyholders and the balance to government, its shareholder.

Corporation chairman VK Sharma presented a cheque for the surplus amount to finance minister Arun Jaitley in the national capital Friday, said the statement.

The 62-year-old corporation said its market share by number of policies stood at 75.67 percent for the year under review. The Corporation did not disclose the overall market share for the year, had stood at 71.07 percent in fiscal 2017, up from 70.44 percent in the previous year.

Of the total annual income of Rs 5.23 trillion, the first-year premium income stood at Rs 1.34 trillion, which is the highest in its history, taking the total asset base of the Corporation to Rs 28.45 trillion.

The Corporation has settled as much as 2.66 crore claims worth Rs 1.11 trillion during the year gone-by, the statement added.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #LIC

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.