MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LIC seeks bids for consultancy services for its digital transformation

The EoI has been invited from eligible management and strategy consultants who can evaluate the insurer's current IT setup, map it with current trend and best practices in BFSI sector in the country and globally. 

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 09:32 PM IST
LIC | PC-Shutterstock

LIC | PC-Shutterstock

The IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has sought Expression of Interest from bidders to provide consultancy services for its digital transformation.

The Expression of Interest (EoI) has been invited from eligible management and strategy consultants who can evaluate the insurer's current IT setup, map it with current trend and best practices in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector in the country and globally, and articulate a strategy roadmap for its business-led digital transformation.

ALSO READ: LIC invites its policyholders to become shareholders by updating PAN and demat details

The strategy drawn should be in line with LIC's business strategy with the aim of organizational growth, sustainable competitive advantage, increased productivity of intermediaries, creating a unique as well as best value for customers, according to the EoI document.

The last date for submission of bids is January 17, 2022.
PTI
Tags: #Digital transformation #LIC #LIC IPO
first published: Dec 28, 2021 09:21 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.