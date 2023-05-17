LIC records 50% drop in new business premium after tweak in tax rules

Congress slams govt over fall in LIC's market capitalisation

Life Insurance Corporation’s new business premium (NBP) fell by 50.41 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,810.1 crore in April 2023 over last year because of a massive decline in group single premium, according to a report in Business Standard.

New business premium for the entire life insurance industry too declined 30 percent in April from last year. Private sector companies, however, demonstrated a growth of 8.5 percent.

Earlier this year, LIC Chairman MR Kumar said some rebates on taxation relating to insurance was necessary as it was not a luxury product such as jewellery or perfume that could be taxed vastly. Life insurance was considered lucrative till 4-5 years back, thanks to Section 80C of the tax rules, which was reserved only for insurance policies.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to tax insurance premiums over Rs 5 lakh from 2023-24.

“You could have one insurance policy or multiple policies where the aggregate premium exceeds Rs 5 lakh a year, the sum received will now become taxable,” Archit Gupta, CEO, ClearTax, told Moneycontrol in February. “The aggregation will take place only for those policies, which you bought from next financial year,” he added.

Analysts are of the view that it has materially reduced the return attractiveness of such products which were earlier tax free.

Unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) with an annual premium of more than Rs 2.5 lakh had lost this exemption in the 2021 Budget.

State-owned insurance behemoth’s single premium dropped 65.76 percent to Rs 2,899.63 crore in April, while individual single premium fell 23.07 percent to Rs 1,014.47 crore.

Insurance business typically stays sluggish during the first few months of a financial year but the huge drop in premium this year is likely because of the government’s decision to levy tax on high-value insurance products from the current fiscal year.

Group single premiums for private sector insurance firms, however, surged 15 percent, while their group non-single premium segment was down 50.47 percent.

Among listed life insurers, SBI Life’s new business premium soared by 8 percent, though its group single premium fell 11.4 percent and group non-single premium declined 59.12 percent.

NBP is the premium that comes from new policies during a year. This includes first year’s premium and single premium, which gives an idea of the total premium received from the new businesses.

After completing a year of its listing on May 16, LIC recorded muted growth as far as its stock market performance goes. Shares of the country's largest life insurer traded down 40 percent over their issue price of Rs 949 to Rs 567 apiece. The Sensex, in comparison, has surged 14 percent in the past one year.