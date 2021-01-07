MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LIC provides another opportunity to revive lapsed policies

Policyholders will get 20 percent late fee concession or Rs 2,000 for revival while 25 percent concession for annual premiums between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, it said.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST

To encourage individuals to continue their risk cover amid the coronavirus pandemic, LIC on January 7 launched a campaign where lapsed policies can be revived. The insurance behemoth has launched a Special Revival Campaign starting from January 7 till March 6 for its customers to revive their lapsed individual policies subject to certain conditions.

It has also authorised its 1,526 satellite offices to revive policies where special medical tests are not required. "Under this Special Revival Campaign, policies of specific eligible plans can be revived within five years from the date of the first unpaid premium subject to terms and conditions," LIC said in a statement.

Certain concession in health requirements is also being offered subject to eligibility, it said, adding that most policies can be revived only on the basis of a declaration of good health and a COVID-19 questionnaire to be submitted by the proposer/ life assured. LIC had launched a similar campaign from August 10 till October 9, 2020 for its customers to revive their lapsed individual policies.

Policyholders will get 20 percent late fee concession or Rs 2,000 for revival while 25 percent concession for annual premiums between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, it said. Policies in lapsed condition during the premium paying term and not completed policy term as on the date of revival are eligible to be revived in this campaign, the statement said.

The campaign will benefit those policyholders who could not pay premiums due to unavoidable circumstances and their policies lapsed. It always makes better sense to revive an old policy to restore insurance cover and LIC values its policyholders and their desire to continue their life insurance cover, the statement said.

Close

Related stories

This campaign is a good opportunity for LIC's policyholders to revive their policies and restore life cover to ensure financial security for their family, it added. LIC currently services almost 30 crore policies across the nation.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #India #insurance #LIC
first published: Jan 7, 2021 07:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.