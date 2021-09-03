MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LIC picks nearly 4% stake in Bank of India through open market transaction

Before the latest acquisition of shares in the bank, LIC held over a 3.17 per cent stake in the state-owned bank. The bank said that LIC's stake in Bank of India has now increased to 7.05 per cent, equivalent to 28,92,87,324 shares.

PTI
September 03, 2021 / 11:04 PM IST
LIC | Representative image

LIC | Representative image

State-owned Bank of India on Friday said LIC has picked up nearly 4 per cent equity shares of the bank through an open market transaction a day earlier. LIC has picked up nearly 3.9 per cent (15,90,07,791 shares) of the bank through open market acquisition on September 2, 2021, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Before the latest acquisition of shares in the bank, LIC held over a 3.17 per cent stake in the state-owned bank. The bank said that LIC's stake in Bank of India has now increased to 7.05 per cent, equivalent to 28,92,87,324 shares.

ALSO READ: LIC IPO: Government invites bids again for legal advisors

As per Sebi regulations on substantial acquisition of shares and takeovers, companies have to inform the stock exchanges when an entity holds more than 5 per cent shares in a listed company. Last week, the bank closed its QIP in which it raised Rs 2,550 crore by allotting preference shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

In the qualified institutional placement (QIP), which closed on August 30, LIC picked up the biggest chunk by acquiring nearly 39.22 per cent (15,90,07,791 shares) of the equity shares offered in the issue. Through this QIP, the government shareholding in the bank came down to 82.50 per cent from 90.34 per cent earlier.

Close

Related stories

Apart from using the equity capital to fund business growth, the bank also has to bring down the government's shareholding in the bank. Thus, it is aiming to reduce the government holding by selling the equity. Bank of India stock closed at Rs 59.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.59 per cent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Bank Of India #LIC #open market transaction #qualified institutional buyers #qualified institutional placement #SEBI
first published: Sep 3, 2021 11:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.