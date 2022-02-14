LIC IPO: Government to gain profit share at the expense of participating policyholders

The LIC IPO may mean a windfall for the government, but it has an unexpected casualty. It is the policyholders of “participating policies” of the corporation. Participating policyholders are entitled to share the profits of the company.

The draft prospectus filed by LIC on Sunday said that till the six months ended September 30, 2021, the surplus in respect of LIC’s participating fund was allocated between policyholders and shareholders in the ratio of 95:5, but this ratio is set to change going forward. “In accordance with our Corporation’s approved surplus distribution policy, the surplus in respect of the participating fund will be allocated between policyholders and shareholders in the ratio of 95:5 for Fiscal 2022, 92.5:7.5 for each of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 and then 90:10 from fiscal 2025 onwards.”

According to the original LIC Act, 95 percent of the profits made every year by LIC must be distributed in the form of bonuses to participating policyholders. However, an amendment to this act brought about in 2011 required LIC to distribute at least 90 percent of surplus arising in the policyholders’ fund (irrespective of the type of business that generated the surplus) in the form of bonuses to participating policies, before distributing dividends to the shareholders. Thus, between 2012 and 2021, shareholders were entitled to at most 10 percent of the surplus arising from all business. However, LIC continued to distribute only 5 percent of the surplus arising from all business to shareholders in line with its historical distribution policy.

The new distribution policy means that the pool of cash surplus distributed to participating policyholders will be less going forward. This is not just because of the new surplus distribution ratio, but also because the consolidated fund of the corporation has now been split between participating policyholders and non-participating policy funds. Participating policyholders will now have access only to the profit pool in the fund belonging to them, and not in the overall pool as has been the case thus far.

On the contrary, the shareholders i.e. the government, and the new shareholders after the offer for sale is complete, will have full charge on the surplus from non-par policyholders’ funds.

This is reflected in the sharp spike, nearly five-fold, in the embedded value for September 2021 at Rs 5,39,686 crore compared to Rs 95,605 crore in March 2021. This was because the present value of future profits increased from Rs 1.05 lakh crore to Rs 5.47 lakh core during the period, which in turn was a result of the bifurcation of funds between par and non-par policyholders effected in September 2021. “The increase in IEV is due to the shareholders’ interest in the non-participating funds increasing to 100%, following the decision of the Board of Directors of the Corporation on 8 January 2022 for the bifurcation of the single policyholders’ fund into participating and non-participating funds on 30 September 2021,” the draft prospectus said. The shareholders’ interest in both the mark-to-market adjustment of asset values (i.e. excess of market value over the carrying value of assets in the financial statements) in the non-participating funds; and the present value of projected surplus from non-participating global reserves, is assumed to be 100% of their post-tax value,” the draft prospectus elaborates.

As of March 2021, LIC’s Life fund was Rs 34.33 lakh crore. Out of the total surplus of Rs 61,698 crore, it made an allocation of Rs 54,891 crore towards bonus to policyholders, apart from an interim bonus of Rs 1,673 crore. But the corporation has split the consolidated fund into two separate funds for surplus generated from participatory and non-participatory policies. As of September 2021, LIC’s participatory fund was Rs 24.57 lakh crore and the non-participatory fund was Rs 11.37 lakh crore. This means the surplus generated on a third of the total funds, will solely go to the shareholders and not the policyholders.

It needs to be remembered that the value of an enterprise is equal to the present value of future cash flows. The enterprise value that the government commands now comes significantly from the future profits foregone by policyholders.

Normally, collective investment schemes or member-owned entities (where the profit pool is shared by the members, say, policyholders/unitholders) go through a “demutualisation” process to transition into a public shareholder-driven company. The complex process involves creating separate legal entities, segregating assets and liabilities and compensating participating policyholders for forgoing charge on the company’s future cash flows, that belong to the shareholders because of the change in structure.

A whole bunch of life insurers including Prudential Insurance Company, Sun Life Assurance Company, Phoenix Home Life Mutual Insurance Company, Principal Life Insurance Company, and the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company (MetLife) have gone through the demutualisation route.

The government of India has, however, skipped the demutualisation process and effected changes required to transition to the public company structure through amendments to the LIC Act. The process of identifying the policyholders and compensating them is a rather cumbersome and time-consuming process. This is one of the reasons why the policyholders of LIC have been invited through public advertisements to open demat accounts and subscribe to the IPO. Any policyholders quota and/or discounts are a way of compensating policyholders, but that may be paltry compared to the present value of profits relinquished.

Based on the embedded value and possible valuation LIC could garner, the share price could be upwards of Rs 1500. The average cost of acquisition of equity shares by the promoters, in this case the government of India, is Rs 0.16 per equity share.