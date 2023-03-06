 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC meets top management of Adani Group, more confident of business prospects: Chairperson MR Kumar

Mar 06, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

Early last month, MR Kumar had said that LIC officials were planning to meet up with the Adani Group's top management to seek clarification on the crisis it was facing post the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research report.

LIC Chairperson MR Kumar on Sunday said that the life insurance behemoth has met up with the Adani Group's top management. LIC is more confident of its business prospects with the group, post its meeting, Kumar told CNBC-TV18.

LIC's investment into the conglomerate's stock had come under criticism by investors as well as political leaders after the Hindenburg allegations against the group.

After the news of the Hindenburg's allegations, LIC CEO Siddhartha Mohanty had told CNBC-TV18 that the life insurance behemoth was positive on the Adani Stocks. "All investments are made in accordance with the company's standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said adding that the investments are within LIC's prudent norms.