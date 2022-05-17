LIC listing Live Updates: All eyes on LIC which debuts today on NSE, BSE, stock trades at 12% discount in pre-opening

According to the latest trends in the grey market, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at Rs 934 apiece on Saturday (May 14), a discount of Rs 15 to the upper limit of the IPO price band, as per IPO Central, which tracks the grey market premium.
AayushAgrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart on LIC:
We anticipate that LIC might have a flat listing today, based on the current market situation. Due to increased inflation statistics, FII outflows, currency weakness, geopolitical and rate hike-related worries, present markets are experiencing extraordinary volatility, this has caused sell-offs in equity markets all over the world. According to recent grey market patterns, the company's unlisted shares were selling at Rs 936 per share on Saturday (May 16), a discount of Rs 13 to the IPO price band's upper range. However, the stock's modest float may limit the stock's post-listing decline.
LIC is synonymous with insurance in India and enjoys a huge competitive advantage in terms of brand value and huge network of agents. However, there are concerns with the company like losing market share to private players, lower profitability & revenue growth compared to private players, lower VNB margins and short-term persistency ratios, but the valuation at Price to Embedded Value of 1.1 had discounted the above concerns. Nevertheless, investors must be aware that the business of insurance is long term in nature; therefore we recommend investors to stay with the company for the long term even if the company lists at a discount.
If LIC IPO lists below issue price, investors should accumulate more: GEPL Capital MD Vivek Gupta
Retail investors should subscribe to the LIC initial public offering (IPO), as it “brings a combination of market leader at cheaper valuations operating in a double-digit growth industry", GEPL Capital MD Vivek Gupta has said.
Gupta was not too worried about the slide in LIC’s grey market premium. If the price slips below the issue price on the listing day, it would make LIC more attractive and investors should accumulate more, he said in an interview of Moneycontrol.
Macquarie on LIC
:
Brokerage firm Macquarie Securities India has initiated coverage on shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India ahead of the company’s listing on May 17 on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.
LIC is expected to see a muted listed on the bourses after the biggest initial public offering in India raised Rs 21,000 crore from the public and clutch of institutional investors earlier this month.
Brokerage firm Macquaire said it has a ‘neutral’ stance on the life insurance company’s stock and a price target of Rs 1,000, which is slightly higher than the IPO price of Rs 949 per share. LIC’s IPO was subscribed nearly three times led by its policyholders and retail investors. Macquarie Securities’ analyst Suresh Ganapathy noted that LIC has consistently lost market share in the individual business owing to lack of product diversification and excessive focus on single-premium and group business.