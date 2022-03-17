LIC IPO | Markets may take dim view of slowdown in growth: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Nagda

March quarter has not been so good for the entire life insurance segment, said Prabhudas Lilladher's Piyush Nagda (Photo: Pexels)

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which is estimated to be upwards of Rs 50,000 crore, revenue and profit growth at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be closely tracked, particularly by retail investors. The numbers released by the insurance regulator for March haven’t been comforting. LIC’s new business premium has grown at a much slower pace than that of its competitors. Moneycontrol asked Piyush Nagda, head of investment products at Prabhudas Lilladher, to help interpret the trend.

Why do you think LIC’s new business premium has grown at such a slow pace — 0.24 percent in 11MFY22 — when compared to private insurers’ 25 percent?

Insurance is a seasonal business with JFM (January-February-March) contributing the lion’s share. Although LIC has grown at a slower pace than private players on average for 11 months, in February 2022 its new business premium grew by 35 percent, beating private insurers by a wide margin. We expect this to continue into March as well. But it will still lag private players.

The main reason for the overall slow growth of new business at LIC can be attributed to its product mix, channel mix and average ticket size.

LIC heavily relies on non-Par (non-participating) saving products whereas private insurers skew towards Par (participating) products and ULIPs (unit-linked insurance plans) linked to market returns. Secondly, LIC relies heavily on individual agents versus private players using well-oiled sales machinery of bancassurance and corporate agents. A combination of innovative products and aggressive distribution channels help the private players enjoy a high average ticket size.

Do you think LIC’s distribution system is holding it back when digital platforms are becoming more popular?

Life insurance is a push business requiring high personal touch and LIC’s army of individual agents gives it a better reach in tier II and tier III cities, towns and rural areas. But the adoption of digital channels is growing at a rapid pace and new-age aggregators are making insurance buying easy, transparent and knowledge-driven. Future business will tilt towards insurance players with savvy digital distribution and servicing capability.

How do you think LIC has adapted to the fintech revolution?

LIC is adopting fast to the challenges posed by fintech companies and working hard to digitally transform its business. Its data and backend processes are digitised and managed well by the portal but, on the frontend, it has to catch-up a lot with API (application programming interface)-driven nimble-footed insuretech players for integrating marketing, sales and user experience.

Do you think this 11-month growth number is an indication of LIC’s future growth prospects since even its March quarter numbers look weak so far?

The March quarter has not been so good for the entire life insurance segment. But overall slow growth can hurt LIC. Its large size is its core strength currently, but it can become its weakness unless it transforms fast on product and channel mix.

Why do you think two of its segments—individual single-premium policies and group, non-single premium policies—have done particularly badly?

They have been historically weak for LIC because its target segment has always been the individual small saver versus private players which are focused on the affluent, HNI (high net-worth individuals) and corporate segments.

What does this number mean for its coming IPO, will it affect investor sentiment? Why?

It will impact investor sentiments as a slowdown in growth doesn’t augur well (as far as the markets are concerned), especially when retail investors look for short-term listing gains. It will have less impact on institutional investors who bet on long-term future growth and can wait to see the sovereign behemoth getting transformed.

Should investors be concerned?

Slow business growth coupled with frequent share supply could be a matter of concern. As per SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) listing guidelines, the government will have to mandatorily dilute its stake in LIC to allow public shareholding of 10 percent within two years and 25 percent within five years. Consistent huge supply will keep the share price in check unless the business growth accelerates.