LIC IPO | Chairman MR Kumar speaks on future goals, competitive landscape

Ahead of the mega IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), its Chairman MR Kumar spoke about LIC’s plans post listing and how the state-owned insurance major will face the competitive landscape.

Speaking in an exclusive interview from November 2021 with Moneycontrol PRO, Kumar spoke about his roadmap for the company's growth.

When asked about profit sharing, product makes, persistency ratios, Kumar said, "LIC has always been working hard for ensuring that we create enough people to get insurance and there are two issues here - one is the protection gap which is pretty high in our country and there there are two issues involved one is basically we get people covered for life insurance and second is how much cover and that is the gap that we find."

Going forward, LIC will be able to ensure more work on this front. On persistency, the company has improved substantially in the last couple of years and Kumar thinks it will be able to match industry standards. Going forward, the insurance major will also be working on bank assurance channel despite having a very strong agency channel.

Last year, LIC added 2 lakh agents to its portfolio who are a big force to reckon with, according to the chairman.

"A lot of training inputs are being given to them on all the new products as you rightly mentioned whether it is a term which people are now really looking forward to take or whether it is unit linked insurance plan but more on the protection part and also on the savings part," he said.

When asked about the major roadblocks that stand between the company and the IPO, he said, "There is no roadblock but challenges like for example we are still working on policyholder reservation for the IPO. For the first time, a policy holder reservation or customer will get a reservation in IPO."

"We are also working to find out how we can ensure that this is streamlined and smoothened in a way that everybody is onboarded and everybody is interested in putting money into the LIC IPO."

When Kumar was asked as what makes IPO an attractive investment, he said, "We have been here for pretty long and we are probably the only insurance company which has stood up to competition better than anywhere else in the world and we continue to have 65 percent of the market share and also going forward with the digital initiatives that we are going to take we are going to be a force to reckon with in future too."

The government on February 13 filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India with market regulator SEBI to launch the much awaited IPO before the end of March.