LIC IPO: Can expect SEBI nod within three weeks, says DIPAM secretary

Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey, while speaking to CNBC TV-18, said that he estimates a three-week window for the go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board India (SEBI) for LIC's IPO.

On February 13, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) moved a step closer towards its initial public offering, expected to be India's largest ever.

LIC filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to sell 5 percent stake via an offer for sale. At least 35 percent of the issue will be reserved for retail investors. The prospectus also highlighted that the embedded value is 5.39 lakh crore.

On the exact quantum of reservation for policyholders and employees, Pandey informed that it would be decided later. He said, "DHRP is at a draft stage and we have certain outreach programme we need to do and we need to also have internal working with our merchant bankers, advisors back and forth. In due time, we could be announcing the exact contours.”

On LIC valuation, the DIPAM secretary said, “We have the embedded value concept which is pretty unique to the insurance industry. The insurance industry is a long-term industry, the funds are, for example the premium etc., many a time the cost has been to be borne upfront and the profits come later, surpluses come later.”

He further added that based on feedback and inputs from internal analysis, the government would be able to freeze on a particular valuation.

He added, “LIC is a very solid company, solid corporation, built up over a long period, has a long history and it has got balance sheet, it has got clients, it has got future. So it is something which is very well known and I believe, we will get that kind of feedback from the investors as well.”