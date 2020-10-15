172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|lic-housing-finance-expects-q3-sales-in-high-double-digits-5969341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC Housing Finance expects Q3 sales in high double-digits

The LIC arm reported positive numbers even in the June 2020 quarter which was a washout for the entire economy, with a net income of Rs 817.48 crore, up 34 percent y-o-y, even though its net interest income rose only 3 percent to Rs 1,220.61 crore and the loan sales grew 6 percent.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On the back of "a much-more-than-expected recovery in demand since the past two months", India's second-largest pureplay mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance expects a bumper festival season as it eyes loan growth to be in double-digits, a top company official has said.

The LIC arm reported positive numbers even in the June 2020 quarter which was a washout for the entire economy, with a net income of Rs 817.48 crore, up 34 percent y-o-y, even though its net interest income rose only 3 percent to Rs 1,220.61 crore and the loan sales grew 6 percent.

To drive demand, the company has waived off processing fee for two months ending November as part of its festive offer. And, Siddhartha Mohanty, managing director and chief executive of LIC Housing Finance, feels the results are already visible. Another enabling factor is the stamp duty cut by many states and the marginal fall in home prices across the major markets, Mohanty said. All these factors coupled with the firm's festive offer should help us grow in high double digits in the third quarter, he added.

Close
"The last three months have been positive. The third quarter should be much better, and we expect to grow in high double-digits and also a massive jump in disbursals," Mohanty told
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 09:08 pm

tags #Business #LIC Housing Finance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.