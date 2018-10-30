App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

LIC Housing Finance expects improvement in net interest margin going ahead

Vinay Shah, MD and CEO, expects net interest margin to improve from current level of 2.35 percent.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

LIC Housing Finance posted a 12 percent rise in its September quarter net profit. Vinay Shah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the earnings and business plans.

Shah said that incremental cost has gone up. Last year Q2, it was in the range of 7.45 percent and currently it’s at 8.07 percent.

“If the rates go up further we will have to pass it on to the borrowers and the decision of when to do it, how much to do it will be taken at that point of time,” Shah said on October 30.

Shah expects net interest margin to improve from current level of 2.35 percent.

On the growth front, Shah said, “At the start of the year we were targeting growth rate in excess of 17-18 percent and probably we should cross that and same for portfolio growth also, we would like to see it in excess of 16-17 percent.”

“FY20 will much depend on the general sentiment around whole of the realty sector but it should continue at this level if not increase more but it should continue at this level of more than 15-16 percent for FY20 also,” he added.

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Business #Results Boardroom #video

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.