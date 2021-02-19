MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LIC Housing Finance disburses Rs 1,331 crore of loans via mobile app

It said the ''Homy'' app facilitated 14,155 customer home loan applications since its launch on February 14.

PTI
February 19, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

LIC Housing Finance on Friday said it has disbursed Rs 1,331 crore worth loans through its mobile banking app in the last one year.

It said the ''Homy'' app facilitated 14,155 customer home loan applications since its launch on February 14.

More than 7,300 of these customers have had their home loans sanctioned. Of these, loans were disbursed to 6,884 customers amounting to Rs 1,331 crore so far, it said in a release.

“We are thrilled with the massive customer response received over the past year and aim to work towards the ultimate objective of organizing and automating every facet of customer interaction under Project RED (Reimagining Excellence through Digital transformation),” LIC Housing Finance MD and CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd said.    The lender''s rate of interest starts from a low of 6.90 per cent for loans up to Rs 15 crore depending on CIBIL score.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #LIC Housing Finance #loans
first published: Feb 19, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.