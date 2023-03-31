 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC Housing Finance betting big on digital expansion to counter tough competition, says MD & CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd

Harsh Kumar
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) is planning to aggressively step up its digital channels to push loan disbursement in the face of tight competition from rivals, said Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Y Viswanatha Gowd in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

“As far as the housing finance industry is concerned, it is highly competitive. Of course, many are there in the field, apart from the finance companies, even the banks, many lenders are there,” said Gowd.

LIC Housing Finance will bolster its digital initiatives to counter competition, and roll out other business expansion strategies, the MD & CEO added.

“We are offering many convenient options to avail of a home loan like delivery of home loans, digitised loan applications, and instant loan offers. These are certain things we have initiated,” he said.