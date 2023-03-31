LIC Housing Finance betting big on digital expansion to counter tough competition, says MD & CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd

Y Viswanatha Gowd - LIC Housing Finance

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL) is planning to aggressively step up its digital channels to push loan disbursement in the face of tight competition from rivals, said Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Y Viswanatha Gowd in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

“As far as the housing finance industry is concerned, it is highly competitive. Of course, many are there in the field, apart from the finance companies, even the banks, many lenders are there,” said Gowd.

LIC Housing Finance will bolster its digital initiatives to counter competition, and roll out other business expansion strategies, the MD & CEO added.

“We are offering many convenient options to avail of a home loan like delivery of home loans, digitised loan applications, and instant loan offers. These are certain things we have initiated,” he said.

As per the company's Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), the loan portfolio of LIC HFL grew by 8 percent, compared to the previous year. The total loan portfolio stood at Rs 2,511,20 crore as on March 31, 2022, compared to Rs 2,320,03 crore as on March 31, 2021.

The net non-performing assets (NNPA), i.e., the asset quality, stood at 3.72 percent as on March 31, 2022, compared to 2.70 percent as on March 31, 2021.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved marginally from 4.01 percent as on March 31, 2021, to 5.35 percent as on March 31, 2022.

According to LIC HFL's financial statements, its net profit after tax (PAT) for FY22 was Rs 2,287.28 crore, a decrease of 16.35 percent compared to the previous year. The company's revenue from operations increased by 0.53 percent to Rs 19,953.02 crore from Rs 19,847.69 crore in 2020-21.

Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist of OmniScience Capital, a wealth management company, said that LIC HFL looks set on the cycle of potentially improving margins and increasing the return on equity (ROE), even as asset quality is improving.

“Compared to peers it is trading at a deep discount. The price-to-book ratio is 0.73, significantly below peers. Of course, the asset quality and operating and capital efficiency of peers is much better, but still, the current PBV ratio doesn’t seem to be justified,” he said.

“Going forward, the operations should improve, showing lower stressed assets, more capital efficiency, and thus a higher justified PBV ratio. However, increasing interest rates pose a risk,” Gupta added.

In the quarter third, LICHFL reported a 37 percent decline in net profit at Rs 480.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 due to higher expenses.

The company's net interest income (NII) was at Rs 1,606 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 1,455 crore in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

According to the Report on Trend and Progress of Housing in India published by the National Housing Bank (NHB), housing loans for FY22 registered a growth of 34.97 percent compared to FY21.

The report further added that in the home loan industry, Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) and HFCs are playing a significant role.

The overall outstanding housing loan portfolio was Rs 25.11 lakh crore as at March 2022. Of this, HFCs accounted for one-third (32 percent), SCBs made up two-thirds (68 percent).

Public sector banks (PSBs) account for 43 percent of the total Individual Housing Loan (IHL) book, thanks to their widespread presence.

At the PLI level, the top five institutions, i.e., State Bank of India, HDFC Limited, ICICI Bank, LIC Housing Finance and Axis Bank, account for 57 percent of the total IHL outstanding.

"Net profit after tax stood at Rs 480.30 crore compared to Rs 767.33 crore during the same period of the previous year," LICHFL said.

However, HDFC Ltd on February 2 reported a healthy 13 percent increase in net profit for the December quarter on the back of strong loan disbursals and stable yield spreads.

The country's largest HFC reported a net profit of Rs 3,690.80 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 3,260.69 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Moreover, PNB Housing Finance too reported a 43 percent growth in consolidated PAT at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company's net profit was Rs 188 crore in the October-December period of 2021-22.

“If you see the last three quarters, performance is more or less same compared to earlier quarters, only except the last quarter where we had taken a call to make very good prudent provisioning to have very good PCR ratios, comfortable level,” said Viswanatha Gowd.

“If you look at the asset quality, (it is) slowly now becoming more visible, in the sense that quality seems to be better. With that, I’m very confident that going forward we are very much positive about our best performance,” he added.