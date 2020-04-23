App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

LIC Housing Fin cuts lending rates to 7.5% for new homebuyers with at least 800 CIBIL score

The home financier will give additional 10 basis points benefit to new homebuyers and will offer home loan at 7.4 per cent to customers who are linking their existing or new single term insurance policy to the loan availed from it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mortgage financer LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Thursday announced to reduce its lending rates to 7.5 per cent for new homebuyers having a CIBIL score of 800 and above.

"The RBI has taken a number of steps to provide enough liquidity into the system. We are also getting cheaper cost of funds and we want to pass on that benefit to customers. This will also help in bringing back consumers' confidence back to the sector," LICHFL Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.

The home financier will give additional 10 basis points benefit to new homebuyers and will offer home loan at 7.4 per cent to customers who are linking their existing or new single term insurance policy to the loan availed from it.

Close

"In case of the unfortunate death of a borrower, the term policy will take care of the loan," Mohanty said.

The reduction in home loans will also be available for new home buyers having a CIBIL score lower than 800 but at a higher interest rate.

"The rate of interest is linked to the creditworthiness as reflected in CIBIL scores of the borrowers," the company said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Business #LIC Housing Finance Ltd #Real Estate

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.