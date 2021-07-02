LIC HFL slashes home loan rates to all-time low of 6.66%

Housing loan lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd on July 2 said it has slashed the home loan interest rates under special limited period offer to 6.66 percent.

Accordingly, new borrowers whose loans are getting sanctioned till August 31, 2021, will be eligible for the special offer provided the first disbursement is availed on or before September 30, 2021, LIC HFL said in a statement.

The rates now start from 6.66 percent for loans up to Rs 50 lakh for salaried individuals, the company said. The rate of interest offered is linked to the borrower’s creditworthiness, as reflected by their CIBIL scores.

At 6.66 percent, LIC Housing Finance Ltd has offered its lowest ever rate of interest on housing loans with a maximum tenure of 30 years, the company said.

The HomY app launched by the company facilitates applying for home loans digitally and get approvals online. Customers can track their loan applications without visiting LIC HFL offices. LIC HFL provides their customers doorstep service by leveraging HomY app, it said.