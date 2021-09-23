MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LIC HFL extends lowest home loan offer of 6.66% for loans up to Rs 2 crore

In July this year, it had announced to offer home loans at an interest rate of 6.66 percent for an amount up to Rs 50 lakh to new borrowers.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST

Mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) on Thursday extended its lowest home loan rate of 6.66 percent for home loans up to Rs 2 crore.

In July this year, it had announced to offer home loans at an interest rate of 6.66 percent for an amount up to Rs 50 lakh to new borrowers.

The new offer announced on Thursday is available for all borrowers with CIBIL score of 700 and above, irrespective of their occupation i:e salaried or professional/self-employed, a release said.

It is available for loans sanctioned from September 22 to November 30, 2021, provided the first disbursement is availed on or before December 31, 2021, it said.

The home financier's Managing Director and CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd said the lender has been an early mover in offering 6.66 percent on home loans up to Rs 50 lakh from July 1, 2021 and now it has extended the same rate for loans up to Rs 2 crore.

Close

Related stories

"By segmenting borrowers with CIBIL score of 700 and more for special rates irrespective of category of employment, LIC HFL aims to cater to a larger base of borrowers. This move is in tune with the demand for larger spaces and affordability. We also see a good traction of home loans in this ticket range," Gowd said.

The lender has also discounted its processing fee to a maximum of Rs 10,000 or 0.25 percent of the loan amount, whichever is lower for loans up to Rs 2 crore.

The lowest rate of 6.66 percent is available across all home loan products including Griha Varishtha special scheme for borrowers covered under defined pension benefit scheme which includes waiver of six EMIs, the release said.

The HomY app launched by the lender, facilitates applying for home loans digitally and getting approvals online, it said.

Earlier this week, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) had announced a festive home loan offer for new customers starting at 6.70 percent for a limited period.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #LIC HFL #loan
first published: Sep 23, 2021 01:25 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.