LIC has not sold any Adani group shares in current selloff: Report

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has not sold any shares of the Adani Group companies in the current share price rout, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

Within the Adani Group companies, which have been clobbered in the market in the last few days, LIC's highest holding lies in Adani Ports at close to 10 percent.

Other holdings also range from low to high single-digits. As of September 30, 2022, LIC's investment in Adani Group companies was 8 percent of its equity Assets Under Management.

Moneycontrol News