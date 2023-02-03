English
    LIC has not sold any Adani group shares in current selloff: Report

    Adani Enterprises' shares were down 35 percent on February 3, marking their biggest intraday before showing a slight recovery

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has not sold any shares of the Adani Group companies in the current share price rout, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

    Within the Adani Group companies, which have been clobbered in the market in the last few days, LIC's highest holding lies in Adani Ports at close to 10 percent.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Other holdings also range from low to high single-digits. As of September 30, 2022, LIC's investment in Adani Group companies was 8 percent of its equity Assets Under Management.