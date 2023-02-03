LIC has not sold any Adani group shares in current selloff: Report

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has not sold any shares of the Adani Group companies in the current share price rout, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

Within the Adani Group companies, which have been clobbered in the market in the last few days, LIC's highest holding lies in Adani Ports at close to 10 percent.

Other holdings also range from low to high single-digits. As of September 30, 2022, LIC's investment in Adani Group companies was 8 percent of its equity Assets Under Management.

Sources also told CNBC-TV18 that India's largest insurance company would schedule a call next week with the embattled group's management to understand its strategy, adding that LIC was a long-term investor and continues to follow its investment strategy.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

The market capitalisation of the Adani Group has halved from January 24, falling below the Rs 10 lakh crore mark on February 3, after American short seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation, using tax havens while also flagging debt concerns in its report.

The group has denied the charges but that hasn't done little to assauge investors. Shares of Adani Enterprises were down 35 percent, marking their biggest intraday fall in history showing a slight recovery from the lows.

Adani Group companies experienced extreme volatility after the NSE put Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cement under the Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework. These stocks now will be subject to more stringent rules.

Adani Enterprises will also be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Index with effect from February 7. The stock has wiped out 76 percent value from its peak of Rs 4,190 hit in December 2022.

This came after Adani Enterprises said on February 1 it has cancelled its follow-on public offer (FPO) and will return money to its investors. Chairman Gautam Adani said the decision was taken amid the fluctuations the group's stocks saw during the day's trading.