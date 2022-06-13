LIC declines 3.2% to hit record low at Rs 681.71 in step with market meltdown

The stocks of Life Insurance Corp of India hit a fresh record low after the lock-in period for anchor investors in the company’s initial public offering came to an end on Monday.

The stock reached a low of Rs 681.71 on the BSE, down 3.2 percent from its previous close. It opened at Rs 691 a share and touched a fresh all-time low of Rs 681.70 on the BSE.

This was the tenth consecutive session when the stock trading lower. Since listing or in the last twenty sessions the stock is up only for four sessions.

With this fall, the stock is now the sixth most valued firm and investors eroded nearly Rs1.7 trillion wealth since listing. Earlier at the time of listing, it was the fifth most valued firm in India with a market capitalisation of Rs 6 trillion.

The stock was listed on May 17 with its initial share sale fetching around Rs 21,000 crore. Anchor investors bought 59.3 million shares of the state-run life insurance company at an issue price of Rs 949 per share. The anchor investors, majority of whom were domestic mutual funds, are sitting on losses of more than 25 percent on their holding.

Major investors who had participated in the IPO include the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Axis Mutual Fund.

Domestic mutual funds were heavy buyers in the public issue, which has had a disastrous start to life in the market. As many as 99 schemes bought LIC’s shares worth Rs 4,000 crore in the anchor issue.