Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC buys 2.38% stake in RITES through OFS

RITES said Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has acquired 59.49 lakh shares, or 2.38 percent stake, in the company though an offer-for-sale (OFS) between November 22, 2019 and February 27, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned LIC has bought 2.38 percent government stake in RITES through secondary market purchases, taking its total stake in the railway public sector undertaking to 7.83 percent. In a regulatory filing,

The government on February 27 launched an OFS for selling up to 10 percent stake in RITES. The floor price for the OFS was fixed at Rs 298 a share.

At this price, LIC has purchased shares worth about Rs 177 crore in RITES.

Following this, LIC's holding in RITES has gone up to 7.83 percent from 5.45 percent.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 09:19 pm

tags #Business #Market news #RITES

