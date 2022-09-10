Liberty General Insurance introduces AI-embedded tool for processing motor and travel claims

As India recovers post pandemic, the country is witnessing a surge in vehicle sales, road travel as well as air travel. Naturally, motor insurance and travel insurance claims are also witnessing an uptick. Focussed on speed of claims settlement and improved customer experience, Liberty General Insurance, one of the fastest growing General Insurance companies in India, has recently launched an AI-based automated platform for both motor and travel claims processing.

Liberty's automated platform deploys algorithms based on AI to process claims with minimal human intervention. AI integration will aid in many aspects of claim settlement process, including correct and standardized claim assessment as well accuracy of the settlement amount. Additionally, automated tools will help address customer queries 24/7. This platform is integrated with the Liv Mobile App and allows customers to report claims, upload documents and photos, and obtain the settlement status.

With the help of AI, Liberty aims to provide its customers with a seamless, quicker, smarter, and standardized claim management experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO and Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance, stated, "At Liberty, our key focus is to provide superior customer experience and build efficiencies in our processes. With the support of our strong technology architecture, we are confident that the Ai-based automated tool for travel and motor claims will further our objective of providing a differentiated claims management experience to our policy-holders. We continue to evaluate and invest in new-age technologies and platforms to ensure that we offer the best solutions and experience to our customers, partners like garages and hospitals, distributors, and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Rahul Sharma, President – Claims, Liberty General Insurance, said, "Not only have we developed an ambitious artificial intelligence roadmap, but we're already speeding down that road. With this AI-based platform, LGI will be able to deliver cutting-edge services to customers. The platform will help us create a frictionless and smooth claim settlement experience for our customers. The automated platform will increase customer satisfaction and prove a differentiating factor when our channel partners pitch our service offerings."