LG to allow other TV brands to use its webOS platform

LG has announced that webOS will no longer be exclusive to its TVs. The company has announced that webOS TV's manufactured by other brands such as RCA, Ayonz and Konka will soon make its way into the market.

In a press release, LG stated that "This has the potential to reshape the TV business for both technology and content providers while significantly growing LG’s presence and prominence in the global home entertainment market.”

WebOS is a multi-platform operating system that shot to popularity as the alternative to iOS during the initial years of the smartphone wars. It's card based user interface was lauded but it soon faded from memory before being reimagined as a Smart TV interface by LG.

LG showed off some significant changes to the webOS TV interface at CES in January. The colourful, vibrant slide-up card system of webOS was ditched in favour of a more standardised grid of icons that has divided people. Many feel that the operating system has lost its charm and now looks like everything else out there. Others feel the more standardised user interface will help LG attract more customers since it will allow users from other platforms to switch over faster.