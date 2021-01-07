MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LG announces new industrial development scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore for Jammu and Kashmir

"In a major decision of far-reaching consequence, Government of India has approved a new Industrial Developmental Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced at a press conference.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced a new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level and far-flung areas of the Union territory.

"In a major decision of far-reaching consequence, Government of India has approved a new Industrial Developmental Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced at a press conference.

"The scheme will go a long way in ushering an era of socio-economic development of the region and for catering to the aspirations of people,” he said.

Sinha said that this scheme is from the period of date of notification up to the year 2037 with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #industrial developmental scheme #Jammu and Kashmir #Lieutenant Governor #Manoj Sinha
first published: Jan 7, 2021 02:36 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.