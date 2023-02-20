LF Logistics takes up 5 lakh sq ft warehousing space in NCR

Asian consumer logistics experts LF Logistics, a subsidiary of a shipping, energy, and logistics conglomerate Maersk, has taken up warehousing space in the National Capital Region (NCR) sprawling 5 lakh square feet (sq ft).

Located in Horizon Industrial Parks in Farukh Nagar, the company will use this facility to fulfil commitments from northern India.

“LF Logistics has extensive Asia experience in delivering end-to-end logistics solutions. We are keen to bring this experience to India and transform the logistics landscape with quicker turnaround times. We are pleased to join hands with Horizon Industrial Parks in Farukh Nagar, to cater to the growing needs of our customers in North India," said Prem Ramachandran, Head of India, LF Logistics.

Rahul Pandit, CEO-Horizon Industrial Parks, added that a company of such a scale and an appetite to grow fast in India required a partner who would collaborate and be agile for proactive execution and timely delivery.

Moneycontrol News