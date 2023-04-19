Lexus unveils all-new fifth generation RX in India

Lexus India on April 19 announced the launch of the all-new 5th generation Lexus RX for the Indian market. The car was unveiled in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

Available in two powertrains, the RX350h Luxury and the RX500h F-Sport+ are offered in eight and six exterior colours respectively, including a new colour variant – Sonic Copper.

It is equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as a Standard for driver assistance. With features such as Direct4 Drive force, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid engine, the series promises a thrilling driving experience.

"Considering the impact of carbon emissions on the environment, Lexus is centred on electrified vehicles such as BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs that contribute to the realisation of a carbon-neutral society," the statement adds.

Moneycontrol News