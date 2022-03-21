English
    Leverage Edu raises $22 million in Series B at valuation of $120 million

    Ira Puranik
    March 21, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    Representative image

    Leverage Edu, a startup that helps students with higher education and career guidance in foreign universities, said it has raised $22 million in its Series B round at a valuation of $120 million.

    With more than 50,000 downloads that its application namely “Study Abroad with LeverageEdu'' has witnessed since its launch last month, Leverage Edu currently caters predominantly to Indian and Nigerian markets, something it wishes to expand post this round of fundraising.

    This fundraising round saw participation from various investors like Kaizenvest Private Equity, DSP Mutual Fund Group, Artha Ventures, UAE-based NB Ventures, 9Unicorns; plus returning funds like Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, and Tomorrow Capital, among others.

    Prominent individuals like Morgan Stanley MD Hemant Gupta, CRED founder Kunal Shah, BookMyShow founder Ashish Hemrajani, True North Partner Haresh Chawla, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, ShareChat founder Farid Ahsan have also invested.

    Commenting on the development, Leverage Edu’s Founder & CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said “We have grown over 12x in revenue between February ‘21 & ‘22, and are at a $20Mn annualised revenue crossed milestone now."

    "This market is massive, but needs to be dealt with a lot more caution on all sides. Students have their careers at stake, & at the same time, universities are very particular about the quality of students they bring in. It’s hence important to balance this out and play full stack on both sides" he added.

    Additionally, Leverage Edu also announced its foray into financial services, awaiting an FFMC (Full Fledged Money Changer) license from RBI, which will accelerate its foreign remittance business. While the company doesn’t give out loans on its own balance sheet, it aims to hit a Rs 500 crore loan book by this fall.
    Ira Puranik
    Tags: #higher education #higher education abroad #Kunal Shah CRED #Lenskart #Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:06 pm
