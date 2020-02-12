App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands, no injuries

Police reported no injuries and said they were investigating whether the blasts were linked to a string of letter bombs intercepted in the country since early January.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Two letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one at an ABN Amro Bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km (140 miles away) in a mail room of Japanese electronics group Ricoh, police said.

Police reported no injuries and said they were investigating whether the blasts were linked to a string of letter bombs intercepted in the country since early January.

Dutch news agency ANP said the sender of the letters had demanded payments in bitcoin. Dutch police declined to provide details, but confirmed that extortion was among the motives under investigation.

Close

An employee in the Amsterdam sorting office heard a hissing sound as they were about to open a letter, city police said. "The employee threw the letter away and there was a small explosion," they said on Twitter.

related news

ABN's chief executive, Kees Van Dijkhuizen, said he had spoken to the man who had handled the letter at the sorting centre in the western outskirts of Amsterdam.

"Good news is that he is not wounded, bad news of course is that these things happen and that our people have to deal with it," Dijkhuizen told journalists.

The second explosion in the southern town of Kerkrade, on the border with Germany, was at the offices of Ricoh, a Japanese electronics company.

"Thankfully there were no injuries, but those involved are of course very shocked," Ricoh said in a statement. The blast caused some damage and the facility was closed for forensic analysis, police said.

Dutch police have been investigating a spate of letter bombs since Jan. 3, which they said appeared to have been sent by the same person. They were all intercepted before they could go off.

Previous targets have included a hotel, a gas station, a garage, a real estate agent and a bill collection service.

 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #ABN Amro Bank #Business #Netherlands #Ricoh #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.