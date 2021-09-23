MARKET NEWS

LetsTransport to bring 1,000 EVs on its platform by next year

The company — which commenced EV-led operations in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai — currently has a 100-vehicle strong EV fleet and it will introduce EVs to its fleet in Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, LetsTransport said in a statement.

PTI
September 23, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
Representative image

Last-mile tech-logistics solution provider LetsTransport on Thursday said it will increase the number of electric vehicles (EV) on its platform to 1,000 by June 2022.

The company — which commenced EV-led operations in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai — currently has a 100-vehicle strong EV fleet and it will introduce EVs to its fleet in Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, LetsTransport said in a statement.

Its EV fleet includes three-wheeler vehicles from Piaggio, Etrio, ETO, Altigreen and Kinetic, with a payload capacity of 500 kgs and these operate either with fixed batteries and swappable battery systems.

"The new vehicles are expected to also include four-wheelers with a payload capacity of up to 2 tonnes. The primary deployment of these EVs are in intracity, last-mile logistics for e-commerce, retail, FMCG and third-party logistics distribution sectors," the company said.

"We are working with our customers to build cleaner and sustainable logistics solutions. With low operational and maintenance costs, we expect EV to play a pivotal role in intra-city and last-mile logistics, and we are well prepared for it,” LetsTransport Co-Founder & CEO Pushkar Singh said.

In augmenting its fleet, the company is also contributing to strengthening the EV ecosystem by enabling financing of EVs, setting up charging infrastructure as well as enabling a marketplace for resale of EVs in the near future, he added.

"This, in turn, will encourage more driver-entrepreneurs to move to EVs as it becomes a more profitable asset," Singh said.

Bengaluru-based LetsTransport focuses on intrastate freight deliveries. Currently, it caters to urban logistics operations of 17 cities in India and some of its clients include Amazon, Bisleri, JioMart, JSW Cements, Pidilite, Britannia, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #electric vehicles #LetsTransport
first published: Sep 23, 2021 03:19 pm

