Lessors move DGCA to seek repossession of 20 aircraft from grounded GoFirst

Aircraft leasing companies have sought to repossess and de-register of 20 aircraft leased to bankrupt budget carrier GoFirst under the provisions of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA), from the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

CDB Aviation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Sonoran Aviation Company have reportedly approached the regulator to deregister 20 Airbus A320 Neo aircraft of the airline. Out of the 20 aircraft, 15 were operating till May 2, after which the airline grounded operations.

Aircraft lessors on May 4 opposed GoFirst’s urgent plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and a moratorium on the financial obligations during the hearing before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which reserved its order.

As the airline grapples with a severe financial crunch and flight cancellations, the counsel for GoFirst said the petition was not to avoid payment of dues to its creditors but aimed at saving the company. The counsel also requested the tribunal to grant an urgent interim moratorium to keep the carrier as a going concern and protect the fleet from being taken away by the lessors by enforcing their contractual rights.

The Wadia group-owned airline has liabilities worth Rs 11,463 crore.

GoFirst also argued that the company had come to NCLT not because of bad corporate governance but due to engine maker Pratt & Whitney's unserviceable engines that led to the grounding of 28 of its 54 aircraft.

According to reports, the Wadia Group is likely to push for a one-time settlement with banks under which creditors will take a 'substantial haircut'. Since the company has not defaulted, it will be allowed to offer a resolution plan, legal experts say.

The airline’s net loss rose to Rs 3,600 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,807.8 crore in FY22. The net loss was at Rs 1,346.72 crore in FY22.