Lessors get 3 SpiceJet planes deregistered, airline says operations unaffected

Spicejet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deregistered three planes of low-cost SpiceJet at the request of lessors, the latest in a string of troubles for the cash-strapped airline.

Of the three, two were non-operational and its operations had not been affected, SpiceJet said on May 19.

Earlier this month, Lessors Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing and Falgu Aviation Leasing approached the civil aviation regulator, requesting deregisteration of three Boeing 737-800s over non-payment of dues.

The DGCA deregistered the planes with call signs VT-MXJ, MXF and SZJ.

The move comes a few days after the no-frills airline had said it was taking steps to bring a part of its grounded fleet back in the air after rival Go First opted for voluntary insolvency. The airline also said it had no plans to file for insolvency even as several of SpiceJet’s aircraft remain grounded due to various reasons.

SpiceJet is facing insolvency resolution proceedings over the non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 40 crore for four B737-800s. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has issued a notice to the airline and the hearing is slated for May 25.

The Gurugram-based airline is also caught in a legal wrangle with Credit Suisse, which moved a contempt of court petition in the Supreme Court.

The court has given SpiceJet time till July 18 to pay Credit Suisse $24 million, which the Swiss firm is seeking for servicing of aircraft engines and components in 2013.

A few months ago, Carlyle Aviation converted its $100 million dues into equity and acquired compulsorily convertible debentures in SpiceXpress, the airline’s cargo arm, giving it a 7.5 percent stake.

According to an aircraft tracking website, SpiceJet had 67 aircraft in its fleet that comprised Boeing 737s, B737 Max and Bombardier-Q400s. Out of these, only 37 were in operation as on May 3.

The deregistering of SpiceJet’s planes is the latest turbulence to hit the Indian aviation sector. Jet Airways bid to fly again has jolted to a halt, Go First has been granted bankruptcy protection but faces uncertainty and SpiceJet continues to face lessors’ wrath.

On May 19, the stock closed 1.08 percent down from the previous close at Rs 29.23.