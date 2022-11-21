 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lesson from the FTX explosion: Regulate crypto to avoid casualties

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

An estimated 1.5 crore Indians who have invested approximately Rs 15,000 crore in cryptocurrencies could get hurt if the government doesn’t regulate or ban cryptocurrencies without further ado

The large blast-radius of the FTX explosion is an eye-opener for governments across the world, India being no exception. This bears a clear message to the Indian government: regulate or ban cryptocurrencies outright, now.

Let us understand why. FTX was the second biggest crypto exchange in the world, managing around $1.9 billion of investor wealth. According to a Reuters report, at least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from FTX.

Even for a large organisation such as FTX operating in a developed market under better supervision, there is no immediate way for investors to get their money back. FTX investors may lose their money, or they have a long wait ahead.

What if something similar happens in a country like India, where the government’s power to monitor such organisations or handle a crisis is questionable?

Moneycontrol had addressed this question in an earlier article.

India doesn’t have any regulations pertaining to cryptocurrencies at the moment. This gives room for crypto companies to acquire fresh investors. The website of one of the largest Indian crypto exchanges asserts that crypto investments are legal, even though the sector isn’t regulated.