Lesson from BharatPe fiasco—how to build a symbiotic relationship between founders and board

The BharatPe controversy has shone the spotlight on how vital a cordial relationship between founders and the board is for a company’s progress. In almost all walks of life, there are conflicts and the quality of conflict resolution often determines the way forward. In a corporate scenario, the issue becomes even more complicated due to an array of factors.

Recently, BharatPe’s board of directors said it “acted quickly and decisively to uphold good corporate governance” to remove co-founder Ashneer Grover from all positions. Shashvat Nakrani, another co-founder, told employees in an email that the board ousted Grover on the basis of findings of a PwC audit into the fintech’s corporate governance practices.

Here was a case of a complete breakdown of trust between the board and one of the co-founders. It’s not a rare happening in the world of startups with its associated pressures. However, the right approach and attitude can help avoid such a mess.

Expectation management

Establish clear boundaries at the outset. It’s good to know early what information investors need to collaborate well with the founder.

Sarath Naru, managing partner at VentureEast, believes founders and investors need to be driven by five core principles—expectation management, total transparency, building trust, creating a great customer experience and understanding the sanctity of a legal agreement (founder) and the awareness that their life is beyond legal agreements (investor).

“It’s about maturity and not heroics,” says Naru. “Founders tend to hide bad news from the investors fearing certain consequences. The founder has to realise that he/she is not in any unique situation. The owner of the shop around the corner has pressures too. Everyone is under some sort of pressure or the other.”

What’s important is the communication with the board. It’s important to manage expectations well. “Due diligence efforts hold you in good stead for about six months,” says Jessie Paul, marketing specialist and author. “After that, it’s about expectations management that should be set in writing. Listed companies are dictated by certain rules. They have to abide by them. But that’s not the case in startups where there can be trust violations if you don’t have the proper systems in place,” she says.

Some founders think of the board as a rubber stamp

It’s best if your board hears updates and news, especially bad bits, from the founder first. If a founder is not transparent with the board, there is a trust deficit in the relationship. And if there arises a time when you really need the board to support you, you would struggle.

“Treat the board with respect; their views matter. I have heard of cases where founders think the board is just a rubber stamp, that their role is to sign off on decisions that the founder has already taken. This is problematic in many ways. First, this is not the role of the board. The board should be your thought partner and the filter through which the Company takes important decisions,” says Ashwin Damera, founder of edtech unicorn Eruditus.

If there is a crisis, like losing an important customer or a resignation at the C-Suite level, the founders should have the kind of relationship with the investors that enables them to call the investors and discuss the matter without hesitation.

Board meetings are important but that’s not the only time to speak to board members. You should cultivate your relationship even outside the board meetings. A good practice is to set up a recurring meeting with each board member or significant investor 1:1. “Use this time to share updates, seek advice, brainstorm and leverage their connections,” says Damera.

Communicate often and transparently with the board

Build a diverse board and assemble it carefully. “Diverse not only in terms of representation but also in thought. The board is the highest decision-making authority in a company. There is enough research that diversity leads to better decisions,” says Damera.

Try to keep the board small—six to eight members are ideal.

Not every investor needs to have a board seat. Ask whether the person on the board will add value, do they bring a new skill set to the board, do their values align with yours etc, Damera adds. It’s important to build a strong relationship from the start.

Founders, sometimes, tend to oversell and put some spin on the numbers just to impress the board. The plan should be to raise concerns, if any, talk about the pressing issues and find solutions.

Bear in mind that the investor is not a business partner. The relationship is different in the sense that they are not looking to micromanage but helping you to tide over the large pain points, keeping the bigger picture in mind.

There is lot of dumb money floating around. Don’t touch it. Look for shared values

Money without any other help or resources is termed dumb money in funding circles. As a founder, you should steer clear of such a deal. “It’s about getting the smart money,” says Jessie Paul. The investor should bring in the network, the smarts required besides the money.

Before the deal is done, the founders should ask investors what they can bring to the table—this is how you find out more about each other. It’s important to understand shared values and if there are none, better not shake hands on the deal.

The founder has to keep in mind that the investor is coming looking for a 10x sort of return, while you may be looking to create a large impact with your product. This is where understanding each other becomes important. There are investors who don’t need feel the need to hear from you on a weekly basis. There are some who are fine with not hearing from you on a monthly basis. Whatever that may be, figure those things early.

Know that investors are there to help. Leverage their expertise when needed and create an environment of trust. Don’t just look for dumb money.