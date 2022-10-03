Lenskart's Neha Bansal buys south Delhi property for Rs 22 crore: Report

Eyewear retailer Lenskart's co-founder Neha Bansal has bought a 400-square yard bungalow at Delhi's Greater Kailash area for Rs 22 crore, according to a report by business daily Economic Times.

Startup founders and company promoters looking to save on taxes have emerged as the main buyers of luxury real estate properties after selling stakes or shares of their companies, as per the report.

Digital healthcare platform PharmEasy's co-founder Siddharth Shah also bought a premium duplex apartment spread over 5,445 square feet in Mumbai's Khar locality for Rs 40 crore.

Bansal, with a net worth of Rs 1,540 crore, was one of the new entrants from the consumer goods industry to find a place in the Hurun Wealthy Women List 2021.

Priti A Sureka of Emami, who has a net worth of Rs 1,050 crore, and Anitha Sathish Kumar of Milky Mist Dairy, who has a net worth of Rs 780 crore, also featured in the list of people who come from the consumer goods sector.