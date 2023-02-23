 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Lenskart in talks for $100 million funding from PE fund ChrysCapital: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

If the PE firm joins the financing round, it would take the total ongoing funding round at Lenskart to around $500 million, according to the report.

Lenskart was founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi.

Private equity (PE) fund ChrysCapital is in talks to invest around $100 million or Rs 828 crore in Softbank-backed eyewear retailer Lenskart, according to a report by the Economic Times. If finalised, this would be among the largest investments in a new-age entity by ChrysCapital, which has backed internet firms such as Dream11, FirstCry, and Xpressbees.

The investment is taking place at a valuation of $4 billion. Discussions on picking up a stake are ongoing, and the investment is yet to close. If the PE firm joins the financing round, it would take the total ongoing funding round at Lenskart to around $500 million, where early investors like SoftBank Vision, Kedaara Capital, and TR Capital are looking for a partial exit.

Also Read: Lenskart's revenue jumps 66%, but slips into losses in FY22

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.